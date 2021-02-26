Kristen Stewart Bears a Striking Resemblance to Princess Diana in New Spencer Photos

Weitere : Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First Photo

Her days as Bella Swan are long gone, because Kristen Stewart has moved on from the Cullens to the crown.

New photos from the set of Kristen's next movie, Spencer, underscore her uncanny resemblance to Princess Diana, whom she plays in the upcoming royal film.

Released on Thursday, Feb. 25, the photos show that the 30-year-old actress can totally pull off Diana's signature shaggy blonde hairstyle.

Kristen donned a red and green plaid blazer and sunglasses for a street scene on a busy road. It was reminiscent of an outfit 29-year-old Diana notably wore in January 1989, when Prince Harry was 4 and Prince William was 6.

Another movie shot captured Kristen in a velvet skirt and black tights—with just a touch of KStew's personal style. On her feet are none other than a pair of black Adidas sneakers, which likely didn't make it into the final shot.

It's possible Kristen wore the anachronistic footwear in-between takes, or perhaps the camera was solely focused on her upper body. Or maybe, just maybe, Princess Di rocks striped Adidas sneakers in the movie? She is a trendsetter, after all.