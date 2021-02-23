A Frogger Game Show Is Coming to TV, Thanks to Peacock

Weitere : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Paging George Costanza!

Peacock is turning the beloved '80s video game Frogger into a game show, NBCU's streaming service announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23. The reality competition series will feature contestants battling through a supersized obstacle course filled with nostalgia and whimsical physical challenges.

"A fierce and ridiculously fun competition, Frogger will feature twelve outrageous obstacle courses or 'crossings.' These physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course," read the Peacock announcement from this morning. "Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. Who will have what it takes to be America's finest Frogger and jump away with a massive cash prize?"

Thirteen hour-long episodes of Frogger have been ordered by Peacock. To apply to be a contestant visit www.froggercasting.com.