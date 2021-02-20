Anne Hathaway Recalls Almost Not Being Cast in The Devil Wears Prada: 13 Secrets About the Film

Weitere : Anne Hathaway Explains Met Gala 2018 Inspiration

Anne Hathaway wasn't the first choice to play Andy in The Devil Wears Prada. In fact, she wasn't even the second.

On VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race on Friday, Feb. 19, the actress, who played Andrea "Andy" Sachs opposite Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in the 2006 cult film, made a remote guest appearance. She told the contestants, while dishing out performance advice, "I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada."

"But I got it," she continued. "Hang in there, never give up."

In 2016, in an interview celebrating the Devil Wears Prada's 10th anniversary, Hathaway revealed how she got creative to try to get noticed for the role. The actress said she left Carla Hacken, then an executive vice president of Fox 2000, a message on her desk: She traced the words "hire me" in the sand of a Zen garden and left it for the businesswoman to discover. Hathaway later met with the film's director, David Frankel.

"I didn't have to audition," she said. "I had to be patient. I wasn't the first choice."