Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for His "Ignorance"

Justin Timberlake is owning up to his mistakes.
In recent weeks, the singer and former member of ‘N Sync has faced criticism from fans for how he handled his relationship with ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. In fact, Justin was featured in the Framing Britney Spears special, which explores how one of the biggest pop stars in the world ended up under a conservatorship.
In addition, last weekend's Super Bowl game left fans looking back on Justin's controversial halftime show performance with Janet Jackson.
But on Friday, Feb. 12, Justin took to Instagram and acknowledged some of his mistakes in the industry.
"I've seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond," he began. "I am deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
Justin continued, "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I whole heartly want to be part of and grow from."
According to the Grammy winner, the industry as a whole is "flawed" and sets white men up for success. As a man in a "privileged position," Justin said he now knows he has to be more vocal.
"Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again. I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career," he wrote. "I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports."
Justin concluded, "I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better."
Story developing…more to come.