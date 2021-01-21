Morgan Stewart Poses Nude to Celebrate Her Last Month of Pregnancy

Weitere : Inside Morgan Stewart's Intimate Baby Shower

The countdown is on for Morgan Stewart.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop host is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Jordan McGraw, and she took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 21 to reveal just how close she is to giving birth.

Spoiler alert: We're talking extremely close.

"Carrying this babe for three more weeks," Morgan captioned a completely naked black-and-white mirror selfie that put her baby bump on full display.

With less than a month until the E! personality and Jordan become parents, hopefully he's already bought that push present she gushed about on Necessary Realness. After all, she'll be "pushing out seven pounds!" as she put it.

"Shoulders, head," Morgan said during the candid chat after a slight shudder. "Like, legs and stuff. And then, I'm gonna get a squirt bottle to hose me down. And then, I'm gonna have to deliver placenta. And then, I'm gonna have to potentially get really stitched up. And then, I'm gonna have to wear an adult diaper."