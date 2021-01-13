Morgan Stewart Gives LOL-Worthy Take on Giving Birth, Push Presents & More

Morgan Stewart knows what she wants in a push present.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13's all-new episode of Necessary Realness, the pregnant E! personality sounded off on everything from push presents to giving birth. And, in typical Morgan fashion, the candid chat was laugh out loud worthy.
"I think, yes, a woman deserves a push present," Morgan started off. "And it doesn't need to be a materialistic push present."
As she continued, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host suggested a hand-written note or a photograph. Morgan also had plenty to say about Gucci Mane's lavish push present for Keyshia Ka'oir.
"Everyone's up in arms over Gucci Mane giving her a million dollars cash," she continued. "Listen, I'm all about cash. I'm all about, you know, having your independence with your money. For me personally, I don't think I would want that."
Per Morgan, she wants a gift that's "more personal." Yet, she won't turn away fine jewelry.
"I guess I'm interested in like, a really fine piece of jewelry," Morgan shared. "Maybe like, an emerald? 'Cause that's my birthstone."
Morgan went on to remind viewers that she'll be "pushing out seven pounds."
"Shoulders, head," Morgan rattled off after a slight shudder. "Like, legs and stuff. And then, I'm gonna get a squirt bottle to hose me down. And then, I'm gonna have to deliver placenta. And then, I'm gonna have to potentially get really stitched up. And then, I'm gonna have to wear an adult diaper."
As Morgan acknowledged that she'll be going "through a lot," she said a partner should recognize what the laborer is going through.
Are you reading this, Jordan McGraw?
As E! readers surely recall, back in August, Morgan and husband Jordan revealed they're expecting their first child together, a baby girl. At the time, the couple told E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"
From what Morgan shared today, it sounds like their little one's arrival is becoming more of a reality.
For all of this and more, including what Morgan plans to eat after she gives birth, watch the new Necessary Realness above!