Morgan Stewart Gives LOL-Worthy Take on Giving Birth, Push Presents & More

Watch : Necessary Realness: The "Gift" of Life

Morgan Stewart knows what she wants in a push present.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13's all-new episode of Necessary Realness, the pregnant E! personality sounded off on everything from push presents to giving birth. And, in typical Morgan fashion, the candid chat was laugh out loud worthy.

"I think, yes, a woman deserves a push present," Morgan started off. "And it doesn't need to be a materialistic push present."

As she continued, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host suggested a hand-written note or a photograph. Morgan also had plenty to say about Gucci Mane's lavish push present for Keyshia Ka'oir.

"Everyone's up in arms over Gucci Mane giving her a million dollars cash," she continued. "Listen, I'm all about cash. I'm all about, you know, having your independence with your money. For me personally, I don't think I would want that."

Per Morgan, she wants a gift that's "more personal." Yet, she won't turn away fine jewelry.