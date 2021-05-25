Whatever Happened to the Child Stars From Friends?

A little more than 17 years after they exited TV screens for good, the cast of Friends is doing their damndest to prove they're still there for us.

As if it weren't enough that the HBO Max reunion is finally happening May 27, or that the whole gang got together in October 2019, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer joining forces to help Jennifer Aniston break the Internet with her Instagram debut, but the girls' also gifted us with an Emmys bit last September that helped us keep our fan fiction alive.

Because, yes, we 100 percent want to believe that the trio has been living together since NBC's must-see sitcom premiered 26 years ago. As Aniston joked with host Jimmy Kimmel, "We've been roommates since 1994....Hello?"

And lest we forget that our favorite nostalgia viewing debuted a whole two-and-a-half decades ago, 2019's blast from the past moment really drove that point home.