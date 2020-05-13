Looking Back on All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Secretive Romances Over the Years

Seeing photographs of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen out and about with a male suitor is like seeing a dog walk on their hind legs—it doesn't happen too often and when it does rarely occur...well, you can't help but stare.

Like any young woman who drew up in the age of circling items in the DELiA*s catalog and constantly forgetting to feed their starved Tamagotchi, I lived and breathed over all things Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Especially their romances—on-screen and off.

While dELiA*s may have closed (RIP!) and Tamagotchi's have joined the outdated toy graveyard (RIP, too!), my fascination (some would call it an obsession) with the icons has never wavered. I still know their birthday. I can recite lines from all of their straight-to-DVD movies on command. I can tell them apart in ANY photograph. And I still am endlessly fascinated by their hyper-private and super-secretive relationships, yet am filled with self-loathing over my fascination, given how much the sister value their privacy. And yet, the small crumbs of their inner-lives that sometimes drop to the floor are just too irresistible to pass on.

So imagine the audible gasp that escaped my lips when the news broke that Mary-Kate and her husband Olivier Sarkozy were divorcing after secretly getting married in 2015, with her emergency court filing being reported by multiple outlets.