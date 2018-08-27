by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 27, 2018 12:53 PM
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are thick as thieves!
It's no secret that the fashion designers have a very special relationship. Whether growing up in the spotlight as child stars or creating an unstoppable fashion empire together, these twin sisters have a bond filled with love and trust.
And while speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the powerful duo couldn't help but share some insight into what makes them work so well together.
"It's been 32 years of learning how to communicate," Ashley shared, who says their relationship is "a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs. We do everything together."
Mary-Kate added, "We came out of the womb doing that." But wait, there's more into what makes this duo so successful.
ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE
"We're not product pushers," Ashley explained. "I don't know if it's because of the way we grew up—we just don't like talking about ourselves or talking about what we're doing...It's not really our approach."
One thing the ladies can't help but talk about is their new menswear collection for The Row. Originally, the concept was to create something for the husbands of The Row's female shoppers. And ever since 2016, the duo has tried to perfect their collection.
"We spent a year really figuring out the fit of the suit," Ashley explained. Mary-Kate added, "Single-breasted, double-breasted, tuxedo."
Ultimately, both designers are surprised with how far their brand has grown. In fact, what started a passion project has slowly turned into a well-respected company that continues to receive praise from critics and consumers alike.
"We never started the company with the intention of it being a fashion brand," Ashley admitted.
"It's not like one day we wake up and say, we're going to grow this business, and we're going to have a menswear collection," Mary-Kate added. "That's not the way we look at it."
