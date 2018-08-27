Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen are thick as thieves!

It's no secret that the fashion designers have a very special relationship. Whether growing up in the spotlight as child stars or creating an unstoppable fashion empire together, these twin sisters have a bond filled with love and trust.

And while speaking to WSJ. Magazine, the powerful duo couldn't help but share some insight into what makes them work so well together.

"It's been 32 years of learning how to communicate," Ashley shared, who says their relationship is "a marriage and a partnership. We have had ups and downs. We do everything together."

Mary-Kate added, "We came out of the womb doing that." But wait, there's more into what makes this duo so successful.