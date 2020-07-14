Princess Love Requests to Dismiss Her Divorce From Ray J

UPDATE: And just like that, Ray J and Princess Love appear to have reconciled. The Love & Hip Hop star filed a request to dismiss her divorce filing earlier this month, court documents obtained by E! News show.
Princess Love first filed for divorce from the singer in early May. Catch up on all their relationship drama below.
______
UPDATE: Princess Love is moving forward with her divorce from Ray J.
In new court documents obtained by E! News, Princess has filed for full custody of the couple's two children. She is also asking Ray J for child support.
The court development comes after the rapper opened up about his family life during a listening party for his new single "Stranded."
"I think it's just at this point, you gotta listen to your heart and you gotta make sure that you put in the time. And I'm talking about parenting with the kids. It's a blessing that my daughter's birthday is this Saturday, I'm at the house with the kids now," he shared. "And for us to just all spend time together and talk and just be great parents. I think a lot of things will unfold from that and I think that's a good start, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great bday and through all of that we can listen and we can understand each other. Right now we're just locked in with the parenting. God is good."
______
Princess Love is putting an end to the drama.
The Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Ray J on Tuesday, May 5, E! News can confirm.
Over the past several months, the couple's marital troubles have played out very publicly. Last November, a then-pregnant Princess Love accused the R&B singer of leaving her and their daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas without a safe way to get home. The social media scandal escalated further when Princess Love claimed that Ray J had left their Vegas hotel room to "party with escorts and strippers."
Meanwhile, Ray J, 39, insisted there was no truth to the rumors and offered an apology to Princess Love on The Wendy Williams Show.
"I have to do better, and I have to understand my wife is pregnant," he said at the time. "I have to think a little more wiser when I'm making decisions."
The 35-year-old still vowed to file for divorce from her husband, and almost six months later she's made good on her promise.
Even after the birth of their son, Epik Ray Norwood, in late December, Princess Love and Ray J couldn't come back together to make their marriage work.
Just days before news of Princess Love's divorce filing, Ray J told Page Six that she asked him to quarantine at a hotel out of concern for their kids' wellbeing.
"I'm lonely right now. I don't want to quarantine by myself. I keep telling Princess, but she says, ‘If I see one person over there with you, you got to start over,' " he explained. "So I really have to lock myself in, because I really miss my kids."
Princess Love and Ray J wed in Aug. 2016 after a year together.
E! News has reached out to Ray J's rep for comment.
(This story was originally published on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:17 p.m. PST)