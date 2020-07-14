Princess Love Requests to Dismiss Her Divorce From Ray J

UPDATE: And just like that, Ray J and Princess Love appear to have reconciled. The Love & Hip Hop star filed a request to dismiss her divorce filing earlier this month, court documents obtained by E! News show.

Princess Love first filed for divorce from the singer in early May. Catch up on all their relationship drama below.

______

UPDATE: Princess Love is moving forward with her divorce from Ray J.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, Princess has filed for full custody of the couple's two children. She is also asking Ray J for child support.

The court development comes after the rapper opened up about his family life during a listening party for his new single "Stranded."

"I think it's just at this point, you gotta listen to your heart and you gotta make sure that you put in the time. And I'm talking about parenting with the kids. It's a blessing that my daughter's birthday is this Saturday, I'm at the house with the kids now," he shared. "And for us to just all spend time together and talk and just be great parents. I think a lot of things will unfold from that and I think that's a good start, just spending time with the kids and making sure that Melody has a great bday and through all of that we can listen and we can understand each other. Right now we're just locked in with the parenting. God is good."

______

Princess Love is putting an end to the drama.

The Love & Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Ray J on Tuesday, May 5, E! News can confirm.