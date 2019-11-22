by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 6:38 PM
"What's in the dark always comes to light"
Those are the wise words that came from Ray J's wife Princess Love on Friday night. Following nearly a week of back and forth on social media, the Love & Hip Hop star came forward to level another accusation at her husband. This time around, she's claiming he enjoyed a night of debauchery while she was in another room with their daughter, Melody. To be precise, she told her Instagram followers, "A man will have a whole wife, kid and baby on the way and start an argument with you... just to go to his other hotel room to party with escorts and strippers."
Princess Love previously discussed these allegations in an Instagram Live on Friday afternoon, but at that time there was no mention of strippers or escorts. It seems all she knew was that he allegedly had an "extra phone" so that other women could contact him. She also said that she planned on filing for divorce from the star.
While Princess Love's Instagram Live created many questions—like did Ray J really party with strippers?—it also answered to the more confusing aspects of this story.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
For example, on Thursday night Ray J took to his own Instagram to claim they never left Las Vegas and they had been staying at their hotel the whole time. This was contradicted by the fact that he said he missed his daughter, who he claimed, moments before, was with him. Now, it's clear they technically never left Las Vegas, he just disappeared for almost an entire day and Princess Love assumed he left her "stranded," causing her to check into a different hotel.
So far, it appears Princess Love remains in Las Vegas with Melody and will for the time being, seeing as she's nearly nine months pregnant and could give birth at literally any moment. Moreover, it doesn't seem that she has filed for divorce yet.
Ray J has yet to respond to her allegations, but judging by this past week, he will likely go on Instagram to share his side of the story in the coming hours, so stay tuned.
