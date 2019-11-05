Nia Jax doesn't feel like herself right now.

On Tuesday's all-new Total Divas, the WWE superstar revealed she was struggling amid a painful health crisis. During last week's episode, Jax learned that her overwhelming knee pain was due to a missing ACL graft.

"I got an MRI on my knee and it turns out that I have no ACL in my right knee," the 35-year-old wrestler noted in a confessional.

While the Total Divas star was in pain, she wasn't willing to back out of Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's Birdiebee fashion show. Of course, the Bella Twins reminded Jax that her health always "comes first."

"There's so much going on right now with my knees and WrestleMania a few weeks away. I'm so excited to be able to just go hang with my girls to walk in their fashion show," Jax added later on. "Worst case scenario: I slip and fall into the pool, but I still come out looking sexy and dripping wet in a Birdiebee outfit."

However, the Birdiebee fashion show proved to be much more than a distraction for a struggling Jax, as it allowed the Bellas to check in with their good friend.