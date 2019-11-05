Nia Jax Opens Up to Nikki Bella About Her Knee Injury Tonight on Total Divas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Nikki Bella, it's been too long!
The beloved WWE superstar, entrepreneur and E! personality returns to Total Divas tonight. And though we suspect Nikki's cameo has something to do with her and Brie Bella's first major Birdiebee fashion show (Total Bellas fans caught an initial glimpse of the catwalk action last season), the retired pro wrestler turns her focus to longtime friend and former coworker Nia Jax in this preview clip from Tuesday's new episode.
"I feel like I was you, like, a year-and-a-half ago," she tells Jax, who has been struggling with her physical wellness for quite some time (during last week's Total Divas, the RAW star received medical confirmation about a serious ACL injury).
Being that Nikki weathered a series of neck injuries herself throughout the duration of her WWE contract and ultimately left the ring for good earlier this year because of them, she has wisdom to share on this front.
Speaking about those parts of her life most heavily impacted by bodily trauma, the Bella Twin recalled, "It wasn't just my physical health, it was my mental health." And it sounds like that resonates with Nia.
"I have kind of lost myself…lost myself in the pain," she admits, explaining to the confessional camera later that amid five years of "nonstop" wrestling, "In some way, I've lost who I am. You know, what makes me me."
Hear more from Nikki tonight on Total Divas!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Tuesday at 10 p.m., only on E!
