Cyrus' (Jake Maskall) banishment won't keep him and Prince Liam (William Moseley) from their master plan to expose King Robert's (Max Brown) dirty deeds.

The pair on are back in action at Robert's bachelor party and they're about to turn the tables on their beloved king on this week's all-new The Royals.

And while Robert was reluctant to welcome Cyrus back from exile, he can't deny his family-first mantra.

"You once told me nothing is so broken it can't be fixed," Liam said to Robert. "I didn't mean this," Robert snapped back. "This is the part of you that holds you down. You have a soft spot for lost causes."

"You also told me nothing is more important than family," Liam told his stubborn brother.

"When he steps out of line you deal with it. Otherwise, you're both gone," Robert warned. "Enjoy your night, old man. Then back to exile you go."

Cyrus kept his cool, even through a heated game of pool between Robert and Jasper (Tom Austen), but things went left when the boys sat down for a drink.