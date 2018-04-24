by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:00 AM
It's a hen party fit for a (future) queen!
In this clip from Sunday's all-new The Royals, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) throws Willow (Genevieve Gaunt) a bachelorette party she'll never forget.
"If you were going to have a hen party, just if, I was just wondering what we'd do?" Eleanor asks Willow.
"If I were and I'm not," the bride-to-be warns. "Right," Eleanor agrees. "I suppose we'd get massages, drink some champagne and have a bit of chocolate. OK, a lot of chocolate," Willow confesses.
Ask and you shall receive Willow!
The princess escorts the future queen of England to her own private spa room, but that's not all. There's a chocolate fountain! Yup, you read that right.
E!
"It's the biggest chocolate fountain ever!" "How did you do this?" an excited Willow asks.
"We know a thing or two about being covert. Now then, your spa day awaits. We'll have drinks and chocolate, a little pampering," Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) promises.
"And you'll be in bed early," Eleanor adds.
With that, the ladies clinked their champagne-filled glasses and got the party started.
See the lavish set-up in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
