Victor Cruz's mom has made her Pop of the Morning debut.

With International Women's Day just around the corner (Sunday, Mar. 8 to be exact), the retired NFL player decided to honor a very important woman in his life during Friday's all-new episode. We're, of course, talking about Cruz's sweet FaceTime session with mom Blanca Cruz.

"You look fantastic, Ma! The hoops, the lipstick, you look great," Cruz sweetly noted at the start of the segment.

Unsurprisingly, Cruz's co-host Scott Tweedie took Blanca's POTM appearance as an opportunity to learn more about the father-of-one. According to Blanca, Cruz was "very active" and "never stayed still" as a child, which led to him doing sports.

While Blanca couldn't be prouder of Victor, she admitted that she used to avoid his youth football games out of fear.

"I didn't want to come to any games 'cause I was scared of Victor playing football, it's such a scary sport," Blanca relayed. "I went to the championship game and, as soon as I get there, I see Victor running across the field scoring a touchdown."