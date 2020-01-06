Aww! Pop of the Morning's Victor Cruz Gushes About Girlfriend Karrueche Tran & Daughter Kennedy

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 11:01 AM
We are family here at E!
Thus, Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz took time out of Monday morning's premiere to introduce themselves to viewers. After Tweedie teased his ice skating experience with his girlfriend and Vazquez shared a throwback E! News style segment, Cruz opened up about girlfriend Karrueche Tran.
As E! readers surely know, the former NFL wide receiver and the Claws actress were first romantically linked back in 2017. And it appears the twosome are still very much in love as Cruz only had gush-worthy things to say about his relationship.
"We've been together two years now and it's just been great," Cruz revealed. "I mean, she's phenomenal. We have a blast together."
The one downside to their relationship? Tran allegedly "cheats at Uno."
"We're very competitive. And, we're playing Uno and she just decides that she's just gonna cheat," the 33-year-old New Jersey native quipped. "I'm just like, 'I'm sitting right here! I can see that you're cheating.'"
We wonder how Tran feels about being exposed like this?
The 31-year-old model isn't the only important lady in Cruz's life as he also has an almost eight-year-old daughter, named Kennedy.
"She's growing so fast," Cruz reflected ahead of Kennedy's Thursday birthday. "This is the age where I just freeze her, just right now. And like, bring her back in 10 years and she'll still be eight."
Time certainly flies too quickly, especially when it comes to kids.
To hear all about the lucky ladies in Cruz's life, in addition to more of Tweedie's ice skating adventure and Vazquez's LOL-worthy style segment, be sure to check out the Pop of the Morning clip above!
Watch Pop of the Morning weekdays at 11 a.m.!
