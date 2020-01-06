Victor Cruz Joins E!'s Pop of the Morning as Co-Host!

Pop of the Morning's co-hosting panel is complete!

Victor Cruz has joined E!'s morning news show, Pop of the Morning, the network announced today. The former football star will be co-hosting the 11 a.m. show alongside Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who also recently joined the E! news family.

"I'm getting ready to embark on a new journey with E! Entertainment on a show called Pop of the Morning, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ever single weekday," Cruz said in a statement to fans. "I'm excited for this new journey in life. I'm excited for you guys to see me in a different way. So just tune in with me!"

Cruz grew up in Paterson, NJ and was an all-state receiver for Paterson Catholic High School and went on to win a State Championship with the Cougars. After graduating from high school, Victor accepted a scholarship to the University of Massachusetts where he earned more athletic accolades and was ranked as high as 13th in the NCAA for receiving yards per game.