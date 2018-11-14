SUNDAY, NOV. 11
ONLY ON E!

Which 2018 CMA Awards Performance Are You Most Excited for? Pick Your Fave Now!

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Wed., Nov. 14, 2018 10:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Balerini

Al Wagner/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock; C Flanigan/WireImages; Scott Legato/Getty Images

The 2018 CMA Awards are almost here!

On Wednesday night, country music's biggest names will head to Nashville, Tenn.'s Bridgestone Arena for a night full of exciting accolades, courtesy of the Country Music Association.

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be hosting together for the 11th year in a row, and if that alone isn't enough of a reason to get excited for the ceremony then maybe the star-studded performance lineup is!

The show is certainly going to be performance-heavy, which is great because they all seem like they're going to be amazing!

Underwood and Paisley will be taking the stage, as will a ton of other acclaimed artists.

Luke Bryan is set to open the show with a rousing rendition of his song "What Makes You Country," which will feature several up-and-coming artists.

Read

CMA Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Garth Brooks will hit the stage to perform a love song—whose title has only been teased as #STM—dedicated to his wife, Trisha Yearwood. Get ready to bust out those tissues!

Miranda Lambert will be performing twice...once joined by Jason Aldean, and once with her trio Pistol Annies, which includes fellow fierce females Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley.

Speaking of killer collabs, Chris StapletonMaren Morris, and Mavis Staples will all perform together.

Plus, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will team up for their chart-topper, "Meant to Be," while Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne will join forces as well.

Read

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley's Best CMA Awards Hosting Moments

Kenny Chesney

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Kenny Chesney will pair up with David Lee Murphy to perform their song "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," which actually already won the award for Musical Event of the Year!

Additional performers include, Lauren AlainaKelsea BalleriniEric ChurchLuke Combs, Dan + ShayMidlandKacey MusgravesOld DominionThomas RhettRicky SkaggsKeith Urban, and Brett Young.

The CMA Awards also announced special appearances by Lindsay Ell, Vince Gill, Sierra Hull, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Carson Peters, Marty Stuart, and Cole Swindell.

So fun!

Let us know which set you're most excited for in the poll below and don't miss the CMA Awards airing live on ABC tonight.

2018 CMA Awards Performances Poll
Which 2018 CMA Awards performance are you most excited for?
28.6%
0.0%
4.8%
14.3%
0.0%
4.8%
19.0%
9.5%
0.0%
9.5%
0.0%
4.8%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
4.8%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , 2018 CMA Awards , Miranda Lambert , Jason Aldean , Luke Bryan , Carrie Underwood , Kelsea Ballerini , Kacey Musgraves
Latest News

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting a Baby

Miranda Lambert, Academy of Country Music Awards 2018

Miranda Lambert Says She "Had to Sing With Someone With a Penis" to Get a No. 1 Hit

Kate Middleton, Blue Dress

Kate Middleton Grabs an Apron and Gets to Work in the Kitchen at Homeless Event

Stan Lee, Larry King Now

Marvel's Tribute to Stan Lee Will Make You Cry

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

See Giuliana Rancic Go Full "Fan Girl" After Getting a Surprise Visit From New Kids on the Block on E! News

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Bachelor Bad Boy No More! How Arie Luyendyk Jr. Firmly Shed His Player Image

Kylie Jenner, 21st, Birthday, Las Vegas

Kylie Jenner Debuts Silvery Blond Hair Just in Time for Winter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.