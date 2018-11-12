The people have spoken and the cameras captured it all.

For the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards, the stars aligned at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar to learn the results of the fans' votes and potentially take home a trophy. After several rounds of voting and dozens of nominees in more than 40 categories, the people honored 43 stars, shows, movies and music that they felt were the standouts of the year.

Needless to say, there was plenty of excitement, laughter and fun as presenters like Chrissy Teigen and Busy Philippsannounced the winners. Nicki Minaj and Rita Ora turned the award show into a concert as they graced the stage with hit songs and this year's PCAs icons, Melissa McCarthy and Victoria Beckham, were recognized for their contributions to pop culture and fashion.

John Legendcapped off the night with a performance in honor of the year's People's Champion, Bryan Stevenson, followed by a moving speech by the honoree.