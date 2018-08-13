SUNDAY, NOV. 11
2018 Teen Choice Awards: Which Star Do You Think Won the Red Carpet?

by Johnni Macke | Mon., Aug. 13, 2018 7:42 AM

Zac Efron, Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images for FOX

Another Teen Choice Awards has come and gone and we're still thinking about all of the stars who went home with those infamous surfboard trophies.

Seriously, where do they store them? Is there enough room in all of their homes to have a giant surfboard just standing around?

OK, sorry, we're getting a little off track here. Last night was the 2018 Teen Choice Awards and there were surfboards being handed out, but it's the red carpet style that has us talking at the office and with our friends this morning.

There were so many stars who rocked the TCAs with their fashion choices this year that we want to get your input on who really looked the best.

We have a few stars in mind, but once you've taken a peek at our gallery below we want you to weigh in with your vote for this year's best dressed star, so get ready fashionistas!

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

For starters, the Riverdale cast was dressed to impress. Everyone from Camila Mendes, who wore a gorgeous blush pink frock, to Madelaine Petsch, who wore a floral printed two-piece set, looked amazing as they posed at the award show.

Chloe Grace Moretz stunned in a Louis Vuitton blazer, color-block top and saucy skirt that we wish was our go-to work ensemble. Storm Reid showed that red carpets can be fun with her funky leopard-print dress and purple cowboy boots.

Another one of our faves from the night was Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim who rocked a polka dot mini dress and silver heels.

Khalid also killed it on the carpet in a Fendi camel coat, red pinstripe paint and matching brown shoe that was definitely a show-stopping look.

He might've been outshined however by Meghan Trainor who donned a blue sequined pajama-inspired long-sleeved shirt and pant combo.

Check out the rest of our best dressed list below and then vote for the star who you think slayed the red carpet last night!

Teen Choice Awards 2018: 5 Things to Know About the Big Show

Camila Mendes, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Mendes

This Riverdale star looks stunning in a style that look very similar to Jessica Alba's winning look last week. The blush hue, silhouette and drop earrings create the perfect look for any formal occasion, but resonates beautifully on the red carpet.

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

The Addams Family star just took her fashion game to the next level. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton, she paired an oversized blazer with a metallic fringe skirt and three-toned top, and it's amazing.

Storm Reid, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Storm Reid

This Wrinkle in Time actress' ensemble is the perfect blend of funky and feminine. She sported a leopard print dress with purple-toned cowboy boots and mohawk-inspired hair.

Noah Cyrus, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus

Boyfriend jeans on the red carpet? The singer says yes, and we're here for it. Miley Cyrus' younger sister wore a cropped halter top with a heart-shaped neckline, oversized denim and platform shoes to create a look that's both trendy and chic.

KJ Apa, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

KJ Apa

The Riverdale star's monochrome look is giving us utilitarian vibes. It's a standout menswear look that worth of recreating.

Chloe Kim, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chloe Kim

The Olympic athlete is glowing (literally and figuratively) in a polka dot midi dress, silver heels and skin-enhancing makeup.

Khalid, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Khalid

The "Young, Dumb & Broke" singer is all smiles in a Fendi trench coat, red pants and Chelsea boots. While the star may be young, it doesn't look like he's dumb or broke any more.

Madelaine Petsch, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch

This Riverdale star went for chic co-ord set, and added epic platforms for a red carpet-worthy look.

Meghan Trainor, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meghan Trainer

Who knew pajama-inspired fashion could look so glamorous? This singer just showed us how it's done.

Lucy Hale, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lucy Hale

This star's dress will make you take a second look. Between the print, fit and accessories, we're hooked on her style.

Lonnie Chavis, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis

The Black-ish actor tackles online bullying with a white denim jacket that reads "Fix Your Heart." It's easy to fall in love with this style and the message behind it.

Rico Rodriguez, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rico Rodriguez

The Modern Family star makes his camouflage-printed shirt pop with red accents, such as the buttons, his watch and sneakers.

Aubrey Joseph, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Aubrey Joseph

The Cloak & Dagger star take a fresh perspective to menswear on the red carpet with an African-inspired button-down that he kept unbuttoned. With flesh-toned pants and shoes that blend boot and sneaker trends, this style is one to note.

Cozi Zuehlsdorff, 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cozi Zuehlsdorff

This outfit is sweet and special. The Freaky Friday star matched her tea-style dress with the perfect shoes. It's the best dress-shoe pairing of the night.

2018 Teen Choice Awards: Best Dressed
Which of our picks for best dressed stars at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards do you think rocked the red carpet most?
28.4%
17.9%
3.0%
0.7%
7.5%
3.7%
2.2%
11.9%
4.5%
12.7%
2.2%
2.2%
0.0%
3.0%

