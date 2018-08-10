Celebrities are closing out the summer with outfits that will make you blush (or become green with envy).

This week, even more than others, the competition for best dressed was fierce. While some celebrities didn't need a special occasion to slay (See: Kourtney Kardashian and Rita Ora's street style), others were called to the red carpet and expected to bring it. Crazy Rich Asians, Dog Days and The Meg premiered this week, bringing the likes of Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrevinto the spotlight. They did not disappoint.

Then, there was Jessica Alba. In honor of the Nylon Beauty Innovator Awards, which recognized The Honest Company, the star stunned in a blush Christian Dior Cruise dress, Dior ‘Le Coeur De Dior' bag and Saint Laurent platforms.