5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers From the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Fox
by Zach Johnson | Sun., Aug. 12, 2018 8:40 PM
The 2018 Teen Choice Awards honored the best in comedy, fashion, film, the internet, music, sports and television. Nick Cannon and Lele Pons co-hosted the show live from The Forum in L.A., where fans actually announced the winners of each category. With nearly 100 categories and dozens of celebrities in attendance, FOX producers packed a lot into the two-hour telecast.
The annual award ceremony featured show-shopping performances from Khalid, Lauv, Evvie McKinney, Bebe Rexha and Meghan Trainor, many of whom walked away with surfboards.
Here, E! News recaps the highlights, presented in chronological order:
1. Zac Efron Professes His Love for Hugh Jackman...Again
The best thing to come out of The Greatest Showman just might have been Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman's bromance. Although Efron didn't walk the pink carpet, but he did take home the first surfboard of the night for his role as Phillip Carlyle in the musical. He won in three categories: Choice Drama Movie Actor, Choice Movie Ship (with Zendaya) and Choice Collaboration ("Rewrite the Stars"). Grant Gustin and Chloe Grace Moretz presented Efron with the awards.
"What's up? Is this on? Yo, uh...shoot. Um, where do I even begin? I just want to say, honestly, thank you. Thank you. Like, from the bottom of my heart, the smiles of my heart just got me," Efron said as the crowd shrieked with excitement. Beginning with Jackman, he said, "From the bottom of my heart, I couldn't ask for a cooler, more amazing person to work with. He's my Best Dramatic Actor—and a hero, and a mentor, and a good friend. Thank you, Hugh Jackman."
Efron also thanked Zendaya, saying, "Look what we did! We rewrote the stars!"
Give it up for the cast of @CW_Riverdale winning #ChoiceDramaTVShow! #TeenChoice 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Q5a806j7Rs— FOX (@FOXTV) August 13, 2018
2. Riverdale Washes Away the Competition
Riverdale didn't just win Choice Drama TV Show—the series won in nine other categories. It was important to give the cast their surfboards early on, as KJ Apa, Mark Consuelos, Camila Mendes, Vanessa Morgan, Madelaine Petsch, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse all had to be back on set Monday. Other wins included Choice TV Villain (Consuelos), Choice Hissy Fit (Petsch), Choice Breakout TV Star (Morgan), Choice Scene Stealer (Morgan), Choice Drama TV Actress (Reinhart), Choice Liplock (Reinhart and Sprouse), Choice TV Ship (Reinhart and Sprouse),Choice Drama TV Actor (Sprouse) and Choice Male Hottie (Sprouse). "There's a lot of great shows, so we feel really grateful to be up here," said Apa, who plays Archie Andrews. "We started the show two years ago, and I think we're all kind of surprised about where the show has gone and how it's been accepted...Thank you guys so much for watching the show. There's a lot of bits and pieces that go into these things, but you guys are the most important. Thank you."
💥@RobertDowneyJr's superpowers are endless! #TeenChoice 💥 pic.twitter.com/EkyCjUgyab— FOX (@FOXTV) August 13, 2018
3. Robert Downey Jr. Grins and Bears It
Robert Downey Jr. kicked off a series of pre-taped bits featuring Choicey the Panda. Appearing via satellite at the U.S. Life-Saving Station in Amagansett, N.Y., he spotted the flying animal coming to deliver his surfboard for Choice Action Movie Actor. "Hey! Hey, you can't be flying here! This is a historical landmark!" Downey told Choicey. "Dude, I'm not kidding! Stop! Stop!"
"What an honor! I've got to tell you, this is such a big deal for me. It's probably the most significant achievement of my career," the actor added, getting slightly serious. "Without you, I'm nothing. With you, I'm a small yet integral part of the cinematic universe known as Marvel."
It's the era of @prattprattpratt and @BryceDHoward. 🦕 #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/yASCE4OLz2— FOX (@FOXTV) August 13, 2018
4. Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev Out Themselves as Superfans
In one of the better executed scripted bits, Rachel Bloom and Nina Dobrev appeared onstage to present the awards for Choice Summer Movie Actor and Choice Summer Movie actress. While Dobrev arrived dressed in Calvin Klein, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star wore a shirt with Dobrev's picture cover on it. Unnerved, Dobrev said, "Listen, Rachel, I can see you're a fan..."
"I'm not a fan! Shut up!" Bloom said. "You're a fan!"
"But we have to keep it professional for this award," Dobrev continued. "So, can we just...?"
Trying (and failing) to contain her excitement, Bloom replied, "Of course. I'm sorry. Very unprofessional. Can I just do one thing? Can I please smell your elbow? Only your elbow. Just the elbow." After Dobrev agreed, Bloom said, "It's so good. It smells like a Bulgarian rain forest!"
"There are no rain forests in Bulgaria," Dobrev informed her.
"I don't care. It's what I needed. OK, now I can present," Bloom said. "I'm good. I'm good!"
Then, Dobrev asked, "Can I ask you one question? Can I smell your elbow?"
"Oh, my gosh! A twist!" Bloom shouted. "Yes, of course you can!"
This summer's heat-wave can be traced back to @chrishemsworth. 🔥#TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/BFkAf1TgTA— FOX (@FOXTV) August 13, 2018
5. Chris Hemsworth (Sorta) Spoils Avengers 4
Since he's currently at home in Australia, Thor: Ragnarok's Chris Hemsworth accepted his award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor via FaceTime. "Choicey! Hi, mate! Listen, thank you so much for this award. Please tell all the fans how appreciative I am. This is fantastic!" he said. "You know what? As a big thank you, I'm going to give you a couple of spoilers for Avengers 4."
Unfortunately, Choicey's connection kept cutting out at key moments. "You and your friends could keep this secret, OK? First one is Thor has a new weapon in Avengers 4. It's this thing..." the actor said, getting interrupted again. "The other secret is the movie is going to be called..."
Hemsworth managed to get his final message out without any disruptions—and without any spoilers. "I can't thank you enough. I can't thank the fans enough. This is brilliant, and I wish I was there tonight with you all. I'm sorry," he said. "But thank you again. I love you all. Cheers!"
After a beat, Hemsworth shouted, "Thanos! Stop killing my friends!"
