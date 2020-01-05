We're off the deep end because it's Bradley Cooper's birthday!

The A-list actor turned 45 today and we are here to celebrate all of the roles that we've loved watching him take on over the years.

It's been an impressive road to the top for the performer, who first graced the screen in an episode of Sex and the City back in 1999.

That small part was just the first step to seeing Cooper star in television hits like Alias or shine on the big screen in franchises like The Hangover and Guardians of the Galaxy, which of course also meant appearances in two of The Avengers films.

However, we've also seen Cooper push himself in the past decade into dramatic roles, such as his work on The Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle that garnered him a slew of award nominations.

In the past decade, he's also added the title of producer and director to his impressive resume, including being involved as a producer on the Golden Globes-nominated supervillain origin story, Joker.