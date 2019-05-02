Everyone's favorite princess is a year older today, and where has the time gone?

Princess Charlotte is now four years old and she's just as adorable now as she was when she was born into the Royal Family on May 2, 2015.

Four years ago the Cambridge family was blessed with their second child and only daughter with Charlotte and although her big brother Prince George will someday be king and her little brother Prince Louis is freaking precious, Charlotte is the real star of the show...at least in our minds.

The birthday girl is actually living every girls' dream life because she is in fact a princess in real life...and the great-granddaughter of the current ruling Monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II.

What we love most about the sweet royal is that she knows how to steal the show at any and all events.