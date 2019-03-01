Take a Look Back at Lupita Nyong'o's Most Stylish Moments as We Toast to Her 36th Birthday

Pop the champagne, because it's Lupita Nyong'o's birthday!

The Black Panther star turns 36 years old today and we love a good reason to grab some bubbly and eat some cake, so why not do both to celebrate Nyong'o's day? It sounds like a win-win to us.

Over the years, we've grown accustomed to seeing the Us star on red carpets wearing glamorous and stylish ensembles and that's why we wanted to shine a light on the actress's style on her birthday. It seems fitting, right?

With so much style and grace no matter where she's going, Nyong'o has become a fashion "It Girl" in addition to a mega star over the past decade or so and we bow down to her fashionable wardrobe choices today and every day. 

She had some stunning costumes in Black Panther, but her red carpet looks really go above and beyond, not to mention her Fashion Week looks that she dawns from year to year.

The 12 Years a Slave actress knows what looks good on her and she isn't afraid to work a red carpet every now and then.

No matter what she puts on she looks fierce and fabulous and that's why she is our go-to muse for fun and fancy wardrobe inspiration.

Even if you don't have a Hollywood party to attend anytime soon, Nyong'o's style will give you life and that's exactly what we all need to make our Friday brighter.

Now that she's about to appear in Jordan Peele's Us, which comes out this month, we're going to be getting a lot more ensemble power moments, which is so exciting.

Until she hits another carpet or premiere, we will honor of her and the fact that she made it another year around the sun with our favorite photos of the star.

Prepare for some serious fashion envy as we raise a glass to the birthday girl while scrolling through her best looks of all time below.

 

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Feathered Lady

Lupita Nyong'o was light as a feather as she attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing this Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder gown.

Lupita Nyongo, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Golden

The Kenyan-Mexican actress donned a golden power suit-inspired dress by Chanel as she partied ahead of the Oscars.

Lupita Nyong'o, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Pretty in Pink

The 36-year-old star was pretty in pink while attending a pre-Oscars bash with Vanity Fair and Lancome. 

Fashion Week Galleries, Saks Celebrates New Main Floor, Lupita Nyongo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue

Striped Style

Nyong'o sparkled in this saucy Balmain striped frock as she carried a diamond-crusted leopard Judith Leiber clutch.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Sundance Film Festival

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Modern Mogul

The Us actress gave major boss-vibes in this Versace gold puffer jacket.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Sultry & Structured

Lupita wears a custom Vera Wang ensemble, pairing a structured blazer with a sheer jeweled skirt. She completes the look with feathered braids. 

Lupita Nyong'o, 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celestial Jewel

Black Panther's Lupita stuns on the red carpet in a Calvin Klein dress. This shining star never ceases to amaze us!

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 Governors Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Fringed in White

Lupita pays homage to the Roaring Twenties in a fringed Tom Ford gown and teardrop earrings.

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Colorful Clothing

For the Versace Fall 2019 fashion show, the Black Panther star goes bold and bright with a T-shirt, cardigan, skirt and heels of the same pop art-inspired print.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyongo

James Devaney/GC Images

Wonderful in White

The actress dons the popular power suit, but opts for an all-white look with silver shoes to stand out.

Lupita Nyongo, MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Caged Chicness

The actress was fierce in a glamorous see-though Prada number, paired with a brown bodycon dress.

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Best Looks

Antony Jones/Getty Images

Pretty as A Peach

Lupita's shimmering, floor-sweeping Prada gown was a fashion highlight at the Cannes Film Festival.

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Best Looks

George Pimentel/WireImage

Diamonds are Forever

The actress stuns in this timeless Giorgio Armani gown embellished with sparkling jewels and plunging neckline. 

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Best Looks

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Fabulous and Feathered

Lupita shows off a little skin in a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyongo

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Go Bananas

It's definitely not every day you see someone wearing a dress covered in bananas, but Lupita makes the Prada dress look timeless.

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyongo

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Royal Purple

The Black Panther star wore a show-stopping purple Atelier Versace dress with an embellished bodice for the world premiere of Black Panther

ESC: Best Dressed, Lupita Nyongo

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Black Swan

This black, flowy Elie Saab dress embodies elegance and power as the actress attended the EE BAFTAs.

Lupita Nyongo, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Golden Statue

The actress looks strikingly similar to the Oscar Statuette in a golden Atelier Versace for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o, 2018 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Light as a Feather

The Black Panther actress sauntered down the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in a Ralph and Russo gown.

ESC: Lupita Nyongo

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Fashion Force

The stunning actress turned heads in a glittering green Halpern dress at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Lupita Nyongo, Christian Siriano

Alberto E. Tamargo

Line It Up

This striped jumpsuit the actress wore while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens flatters her in every way. The vertical stripes elongate her legs while the horizontal ones give her more shape up top. 

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Bronze

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

All Ruffled Up

The 12 Years a Slave star proved a simple satin dress will go far, especially when a few ruffle details flow down. 

Lupita Nyong'o, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Full of Feathers

Orange may be a hard color to pull off, but the Star Wars actress can do no wrong in the hue. See: her 2017 Met Gala Prada dress for evidence. 

Lupita Nyong'o

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Purple and Perfect

Lupita turned heads in purple Elie Saab and a matching head wrap on a Queen of Katwe red carpet. 

ESC: Summer Beauty, Lupita Nyong'o

Abaca Press / AKM-GSI

Sunshine Ready

This fresh ensemble is ready for any daytime occasion. Just throw on a white pleated dress, a red lip and some super-cool, black-out Dior sunglasses. 

Lupita Nyong'o, Tony Awards 2016

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Sequin and Shine

Lupita turned heads in an unexpected fully sequined Hugo Boss dress at the 2016 Tony Awards

Lupita Nyongo, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Green With Envy

The A-list actress looked like a glam mermaid in Calvin Klein at the 2016 Met Gala. 

Lupita Nyongo

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Disney Consumer Productsfor Disney

Star Wars Force for Fashion

Lupita channeled her inner Force and chose a starry, black Zac Posen dress for the Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" Event.

Lupita Nyong'o, Lancome Party

Stéphane Feugère for Lancôme

Look at Her Glow

Lupita is a glowing goddess in this silver, light-reflecting sequin Prada dress.

Lupita Nyong'o, Cannes

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Garden Fresh

All eyes were on Lupita as she donned a bright green Gucci gown at the premiere of La Tete Haute during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lupita Nyong'o, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Golden Touch

The actress looked statuesque in this classic gold Calvin Klein dress as she attended the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

Lupita Nyong'o, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pearl Beauty

Lupita looks like a million bucks in a form-fitting sequin, white Calvin Klein dress for the Oscars.

Lupita Nyongo, SAG Awards, Candids

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Saab Story

Vibrant colors and a train, this Elie Saab piece looks stunning on the star as she attended the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o, Golden Globes

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Spring Bouquet

Lupita looked pretty as a flower in this floral statement Giambattista Valli piece at the 72nd Annual Golden Globes Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Luxe Factor

Lupita looking classic chic in this sophisticated Kurt Geiger dress for the Glamour 2014 Women of the Year Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o, White House Correspondents Dinner, Oscar de la Renta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Seeing Dots

The actress brings a touch of playfulness Oscar de la Renta at the100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Lupita Nyong'o , MTV Movie Awards

Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

Busy Body

The star looked like a piece of art in this statement Chanel piece for the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o

Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Spring Forward

Lupita shows off her slim legs in this fun Giambattista Valli for Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party.

Lupita Nyong'o, Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Winning Look

The Academy Award winner went for a princess look in this blue Prada gown as she accepts an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Lupita Nyong'o

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Got the Glow

In Lanvin

Lupita Nyong'o

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine

Prints Play

In Peter Pilotto

Lupita Nyong'o, BAFTA Film Awards 2014

Press Association via AP Images

Razzle Dazzle

In Dior

Lupita Nyong'o

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for CHANEL

Rosey Outlook

In Chanel

Lupita Nyong'o

Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Front Row Fashion

In Calvin Klein

Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Blue Crush

In Gucci

Lupita Nyong'o, Critics' Choice Movie Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ivory Icon

In Calvin Klein

Lupita Nyong'o, Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Vision in Red

In Ralph Lauren

Lupita Nyong'o, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for PSFF

Fashion It Girl

In Elie Saab 

