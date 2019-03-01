Instagram
Pop the champagne, because it's Lupita Nyong'o's birthday!
The Black Panther star turns 36 years old today and we love a good reason to grab some bubbly and eat some cake, so why not do both to celebrate Nyong'o's day? It sounds like a win-win to us.
Over the years, we've grown accustomed to seeing the Us star on red carpets wearing glamorous and stylish ensembles and that's why we wanted to shine a light on the actress's style on her birthday. It seems fitting, right?
With so much style and grace no matter where she's going, Nyong'o has become a fashion "It Girl" in addition to a mega star over the past decade or so and we bow down to her fashionable wardrobe choices today and every day.
She had some stunning costumes in Black Panther, but her red carpet looks really go above and beyond, not to mention her Fashion Week looks that she dawns from year to year.
The 12 Years a Slave actress knows what looks good on her and she isn't afraid to work a red carpet every now and then.
No matter what she puts on she looks fierce and fabulous and that's why she is our go-to muse for fun and fancy wardrobe inspiration.
Even if you don't have a Hollywood party to attend anytime soon, Nyong'o's style will give you life and that's exactly what we all need to make our Friday brighter.
Now that she's about to appear in Jordan Peele's Us, which comes out this month, we're going to be getting a lot more ensemble power moments, which is so exciting.
Until she hits another carpet or premiere, we will honor of her and the fact that she made it another year around the sun with our favorite photos of the star.
Prepare for some serious fashion envy as we raise a glass to the birthday girl while scrolling through her best looks of all time below.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Feathered Lady
Lupita Nyong'o was light as a feather as she attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party wearing this Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder gown.
Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Golden
The Kenyan-Mexican actress donned a golden power suit-inspired dress by Chanel as she partied ahead of the Oscars.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Pretty in Pink
The 36-year-old star was pretty in pink while attending a pre-Oscars bash with Vanity Fair and Lancome.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Saks Fifth Avenue
Striped Style
Nyong'o sparkled in this saucy Balmain striped frock as she carried a diamond-crusted leopard Judith Leiber clutch.
John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Modern Mogul
The Us actress gave major boss-vibes in this Versace gold puffer jacket.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
Sultry & Structured
Lupita wears a custom Vera Wang ensemble, pairing a structured blazer with a sheer jeweled skirt. She completes the look with feathered braids.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celestial Jewel
Black Panther's Lupita stuns on the red carpet in a Calvin Klein dress. This shining star never ceases to amaze us!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fringed in White
Lupita pays homage to the Roaring Twenties in a fringed Tom Ford gown and teardrop earrings.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Colorful Clothing
For the Versace Fall 2019 fashion show, the Black Panther star goes bold and bright with a T-shirt, cardigan, skirt and heels of the same pop art-inspired print.
James Devaney/GC Images
Wonderful in White
The actress dons the popular power suit, but opts for an all-white look with silver shoes to stand out.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Caged Chicness
The actress was fierce in a glamorous see-though Prada number, paired with a brown bodycon dress.
Antony Jones/Getty Images
Pretty as A Peach
Lupita's shimmering, floor-sweeping Prada gown was a fashion highlight at the Cannes Film Festival.
George Pimentel/WireImage
Diamonds are Forever
The actress stuns in this timeless Giorgio Armani gown embellished with sparkling jewels and plunging neckline.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
Fabulous and Feathered
Lupita shows off a little skin in a gorgeous Dior Haute Couture gown.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Go Bananas
It's definitely not every day you see someone wearing a dress covered in bananas, but Lupita makes the Prada dress look timeless.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Royal Purple
The Black Panther star wore a show-stopping purple Atelier Versace dress with an embellished bodice for the world premiere of Black Panther.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Black Swan
This black, flowy Elie Saab dress embodies elegance and power as the actress attended the EE BAFTAs.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Golden Statue
The actress looks strikingly similar to the Oscar Statuette in a golden Atelier Versace for the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Light as a Feather
The Black Panther actress sauntered down the red carpet at the 2018 SAG Awards in a Ralph and Russo gown.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Fashion Force
The stunning actress turned heads in a glittering green Halpern dress at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Alberto E. Tamargo
Line It Up
This striped jumpsuit the actress wore while promoting Star Wars: The Force Awakens flatters her in every way. The vertical stripes elongate her legs while the horizontal ones give her more shape up top.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
All Ruffled Up
The 12 Years a Slave star proved a simple satin dress will go far, especially when a few ruffle details flow down.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Full of Feathers
Orange may be a hard color to pull off, but the Star Wars actress can do no wrong in the hue. See: her 2017 Met Gala Prada dress for evidence.
Mike Windle/Getty Images
Purple and Perfect
Lupita turned heads in purple Elie Saab and a matching head wrap on a Queen of Katwe red carpet.
Abaca Press / AKM-GSI
Sunshine Ready
This fresh ensemble is ready for any daytime occasion. Just throw on a white pleated dress, a red lip and some super-cool, black-out Dior sunglasses.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Sequin and Shine
Lupita turned heads in an unexpected fully sequined Hugo Boss dress at the 2016 Tony Awards
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Green With Envy
The A-list actress looked like a glam mermaid in Calvin Klein at the 2016 Met Gala.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Disney Consumer Productsfor Disney
Star Wars Force for Fashion
Lupita channeled her inner Force and chose a starry, black Zac Posen dress for the Star Wars "Force 4 Fashion" Event.
Stéphane Feugère for Lancôme
Look at Her Glow
Lupita is a glowing goddess in this silver, light-reflecting sequin Prada dress.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Garden Fresh
All eyes were on Lupita as she donned a bright green Gucci gown at the premiere of La Tete Haute during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Golden Touch
The actress looked statuesque in this classic gold Calvin Klein dress as she attended the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pearl Beauty
Lupita looks like a million bucks in a form-fitting sequin, white Calvin Klein dress for the Oscars.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage
Saab Story
Vibrant colors and a train, this Elie Saab piece looks stunning on the star as she attended the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Spring Bouquet
Lupita looked pretty as a flower in this floral statement Giambattista Valli piece at the 72nd Annual Golden Globes Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour
Luxe Factor
Lupita looking classic chic in this sophisticated Kurt Geiger dress for the Glamour 2014 Women of the Year Awards.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Seeing Dots
The actress brings a touch of playfulness Oscar de la Renta at the100th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Busy Body
The star looked like a piece of art in this statement Chanel piece for the 2014 MTV Movie Awards.
Valerie Macon/Getty Images
Spring Forward
Lupita shows off her slim legs in this fun Giambattista Valli for Marie Claire's Fresh Faces Party.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Winning Look
The Academy Award winner went for a princess look in this blue Prada gown as she accepts an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Got the Glow
In Lanvin
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DuJour Magazine
Prints Play
In Peter Pilotto
Press Association via AP Images
Razzle Dazzle
In Dior
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for CHANEL
Rosey Outlook
In Chanel
Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
Front Row Fashion
In Calvin Klein
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Blue Crush
In Gucci
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Ivory Icon
In Calvin Klein
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Vision in Red
In Ralph Lauren
Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for PSFF
Fashion It Girl
In Elie Saab
