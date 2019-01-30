How Taylor Swift's Music Helped Lupita Nyong'o Get Out of a "Funk"

Taylor Swift's music helped Lupita Nyong'o shake off a funk she was going through.

Earlier this week, the Oscar winner opened up about facing a "hard time professionally" while at a screening of her new film, Little Monsters, at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Lupita, who performs "Shake It Off" with a ukulele in the movie, shared with screening attendees why the song means so much to her.

"I was going through a hard time professionally, and I was just in a funk," she explained. "I was working abroad, and my best friend came to cheer me up. He played 'Shake It Off' on his phone, and we just had a dance party in my bedroom."