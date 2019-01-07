by Zach Johnson | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 11:10 AM
Wakandans gone wild!
After Marvel Studios' Black Panther was snubbed at the 2019 Golden Globes, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o headed to the InStyle and Warner Bros.' after-party together; Chadwick Boseman, who appeared onstage with the trio, did not attend the bash.
Despite losing in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, Gurira (in Rodarte), Jordan (in Burberry) and Nyong'o (in Calvin Klein by Appointment) remained in high spirits Sunday night. The co-stars joined dozens of other celebrities who filmed fun Instagram videos in the Beverly Hilton's elevators. For their short-form clip, Gurira opened the doors and found Jordan and Nyong'o making out. Unfazed, she got in the elevator—then planted a kiss on Nyong'o herself! Thankfully Boseman, whose character T'Challa romances Nyong'o's Nakia, didn't have to see it.
Quoting T'Challa, Gurira joked on Instagram, "I NEVA freeze."
Nyong'o was similarly playful, joking on her account, "When the cat's away.."
Jordan got revenge for his character, Erik Killmonger, saying on Instagram, "And I'm still KING."
The Black Panther actors weren't the only stars to get frisky on the elevator. Watch as Levi Meaden dips girlfriend Ariel Winter, gives her a kiss and watches in disbelief as she leaves him:
View this post on Instagram
Sorry, @Levi_Meaden! It’s a girls’ night for @ArielWinter. 😘 🎥: @thefacinator #InStyleWBGlobes
A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's PDA made the bellman a tad uncomfortable:
View this post on Instagram
Oops, didn't see you there. 💋 @hilaryduff @matthewkoma 🎥: @thefacinator #InStyleWBGlobes
A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on
Of course, the bellman got some action, too, thanks to Will & Grace star Debra Messing:
View this post on Instagram
Get it, girl! 💋@therealdebramessing 🎥: @thefacinator #InStyleWBGlobes
A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on
As InStyle teased in its caption, "What happens in the elevator, stays in the elevator."
Except, of course, when it's the Golden Globes.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
Clashing Egos, Cast Upheaval and a Missing Director: Inside Bohemian Rhapsody's Torturous Journey to a Golden Globes Upset
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?