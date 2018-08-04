It's good to be Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl.

For starters, Stormi Webster's mom is a makeup mogul thanks to her ever growing Kylie Cosmetics business. In fact, Forbes proudly placed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on their cover as she's on track to becoming the youngest-ever "self-made billionaire."

And we can't forget to mention the young Webster's incredibly talented father! In case you were unaware, Scott already has multiple hit tracks and Grammy nominations under his belt.

With A-list parents like Kylie and Travis, it isn't hard to imagine the type of lavish life little Stormi is destined for.

