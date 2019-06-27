Happy birthday, Khloe Kardashian!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 35 years old on Thursday. To celebrate the major milestone, her ex, Tristan Thompson, shared a celebratory message on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @khloekardashian," the Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote alongside a photo of the Good American head holding their daughter True Thompson. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko."

The message came about 4 months after the two called it quits. The reality star and the athlete had been dating for over two years but broke up following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods.

"As much as these people hurt us, I also know that if this can make them better and if I can be that person then…Like, I know I'm strong enough to do that," she said during an episode of the show. "It just sucks it has to be so public."