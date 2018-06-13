BRAND NEW
WED 9E|6P

A Vicious Dog Bite Left Botched Patient Karissa With a Gnarled Lip: ''I Don't Want to Look Like This for the Rest of My Life''

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dogs aren't always our best friends.

In this clip from tonight's all-new Botched, Karissa tells the doctors about how a doggy play date turned vicious when a friend's dog bit her face.

"I just remember literally picking up something from the floor and then I remember just being in the ER," Karissa explains.

The paramedics on the scene were able to salvage what was left of Karissa's top lip and transport it to the hospital.

"They had it on ice and the surgeon tried to replace it, but there was so much tissue damage and nerve damage that he couldn't connect it," Karissa says.

Dr. Paul Nassif seems worried that the surgeon didn't do enough to save Karissa's original lip.

Watch

Botched Recap: Season 4, Episode 17

Karissa, Botched 418

E!

"So what they did was they took a piece of your lower lip and kinda rolled it up to fill that defect. Before doing an aggressive procedure like that, we would've maybe just put the tissue together and just see how it heals because it does shorten the sides of your mouth," Dr. Nassif says.

"It's really hard. It's like I'm so young and I don't want to look like this for the rest of my life. I don't," a teary-eyed Karissa pleads.

The doctors are Karissa's last hope, but it's not looking like an easy fix.

"At this point, I really don't know if I'm gonna be able to help Karissa. I just hope that her doctor has not done irreversible damage," Dr. Nassif confesses to the camera.

Check out Karissa's harrowing story in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Injury And Illness , Top Stories
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish, The Hollywood Reporter,

Did Tiffany Haddish Just End the Mystery of Who Bit Beyoncé?

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Past Suicidal Thoughts and "Deep Despair"

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Twins, Vow Renewal

Beyoncé's Vow Renewal Dress Is Fit for a Queen

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund Reveals If He Has a Favorite Twin

James Corden, Ashton Kutcher, Rap Battle, The Late Late Show

James Corden and Ashton Kutcher's Rap Battle Is Packed With Epic Burns

Chris Pine, Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 First Look: Steve Trevor Is Alive?!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.