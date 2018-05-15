BRAND NEW
WED 9E|6P

Botched Patient Krystle's Dangerous 12-Hour Procedure ''Could've Literally Been Her Last Surgery"

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Krystle's last surgery literally could've been her last!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Krystle details the deadly 12-hour procedure that left her botched and infected.

"So you went with the idea of having your breasts done and a tummy tuck for stretch marks primarily," Dr. Terry Dubrow infers. "Yes, he told me, 'Oh no. I'll take all of your stretch marks off,'" Krystle says. 

When it came to her breasts, Krystle wanted to correct their tubular shape.

"I just wanted them to fix the problem and then, you know, they were already gonna be there, put implants in as well," she explains.

But the doctor put the implants in through her abdomen, leaving her susceptible to massive complications.

"Placing implants through a tummy tuck incision, in my opinion, it's never a good idea because it's a long way to go and the chance of a complication is really high," Dr. Dubrow says.

Watch

Botched Patient's Nose Is a Flatliner

And that's not the worst part. Krystle's surgery ended up lasting a whopping 12 hours!

"Krystle's last surgery could have literally been her last surgery. Eight hours is the time when risks start to go up of anesthesia complications and difficulties from prolonged recovery," the stunned doctor explains.

After her surgery Krystle was showered, leaving her with a bad infection.

"So the next day, the nurse wakes me up and she says, 'Shower time,'" Krystle tells the doctors. "There you go. There's one of the reasons it got an infection," Dr. Paul Nassif says to Dr. Dubrow.

The doctor not only caused the infection, Krystle found out after her surgery that the doctor had recently had a stroke before operating on her.

Watch the clip above to hear all about Krystle's nightmare surgery!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Terry Dubrow , Paul Nassif , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories
Latest News
Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Attacks Meghan Markle's Half-Sister: "You Little Vulture!"

Zooey Deschanel, The Late Late Show

Zooey Deschanel Is Both Confused and Intrigued by Snooki's Fan Letter

Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson as Jack Pearson on This Is Us? The Story of a Fishing Trip and One Huge Missed Opportunity

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

Nikki Bella Reveals She and John Cena Have Only Shared a Bed "30 Days Total" Since Getting Engaged

Meghan Markle, Family

Meet the Markles: A Primer on Prince Harry's New In-Laws Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman Teases Ryan Reynolds: "Play a Little Hard to Get"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.