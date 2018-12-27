Selena Gomez Shows Taylor Swift Some Love: Look Back at Their Cutest BFF Pics

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 7:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Selena Gomez

Stefan / BACKGRID

What are BFFs for?

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, wearing a black Taylor Swift Reputation tour hoodie.

In May, Gomez, 26, had joined Swift, 29, onstage at her concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The two sang Gomez's hit "Hands to Myself."

The singers have been good friends for more than a decade. In 2015, Gomez joined other members of Swift's "squad" of celebrity friends in her "Bad Blood" music video.

In July, Swift was unable to be with Gomez on her 26h birthday, but did celebrate from a distance with a birthday cake in her honor.

"Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend's birthday?" Swift said on Instagram. "I mean, I could but why would I want 2?"

See more cute photos of Gomez with Swift over the years.

Photos

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Pics

In September, Gomez paid tribute to Swift on Instagram Live.

"Taylor is awesome," she said. "I love her. She's amazing. I just talked to her today. She is literally like my big sister, I tell her everything. She is so smart, it freaks me out."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Taylor Swift , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra and More Stars Who Had the Best Wedding Dresses of 2018

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons Drools Over Kendall Jenner's Sexy New Photo

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, The Last Song premiere, 2010

What Miley Cyrus Really Thought of Liam Hemsworth Before They Met

Best Movie of 2018, Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, Mary Poppins

Calling All Movie Goers: Which 2018 Film Blew You Away?

Aretha Franklin

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Chokes Up Honoring Reba McEntire

Rihanna, Monia, Fan

Rihanna Posts Touching Tribute After Losing Fan to Cancer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.