Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception: Romantic Speeches, Dazzling Outfits and Sweet PDA

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities continued on Wednesday.

The singer and actress, who tied the knot just over two weeks ago, were joined by their loved ones for a wedding reception in Mumbai. For the special occasion, Chopra donned a gorgeous royal blue and gold dress paired with a stunning diamond necklace, while Jonas wore a gray suit.

"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," Chopra told guests at the reception. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas."