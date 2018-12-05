Michelle Obama's Book Tour Includes a FLOTUS-Level Wardrobe

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 9:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Michelle Obama

Although Michelle Obama has left her FLOTUS title in the past, she's maintaining her feminine and sophisticated style.

In honor of the release of her book, Becoming, Barack Obama's better half has been traveling across the country giving surprisingly relatable advice, promoting her new work and sharing epic looks from her well-managed wardrobe. She may not be in a public office, but her style, which she and stylist Meredith Koop carefully curated during her time in the White House, has remained the same with clean lines and classic silhouettes at the forefront. 

"I never expected to be someone who hired others to maintain my image, and at first the idea was discomfiting," she stated in her book. "But I quickly found out a truth that no one talks about: Today, virtually every woman in public life—politicians, celebrities, you name it—has some version of Meredith, Johnny, and Carl"—her glam team—"It's all but a requirement, a built-in fee for our societal double standard."

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Tessa Thompson, Rita Ora, Emily Blunt and More

While her style may have stemmed from a need and double standard, her resulting style is universally appealing. Power suits, elevated denim styles, pretty pumps—if you want to look amazing and command respect, Mrs. Obama's closet is the perfect place to start.

Check out the best looks from her book tour below!

ESC: Michelle Obama

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Power Suit

In Philadelphia, Michelle Obama opted for a bold, red suit with flared trousers.

ESC: Michelle Obama

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Blues

The lawyer went for a monochromatic look from Akris with grey pumps.

ESC: Michelle Obama

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Shining Star

Adding a little sparkle to her wardrobe, Michelle opted for an off-shoulder top featuring crystals and loose-hanging pants.

Article continues below

ESC: Michelle Obama

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Stars and Stripes

The former FLOTUS opts for a suit, complete by the Safiyaa Greta Pinstripe Jacket and Dankia High-Waister Pinstripe Trousers.

ESC: Michelle Obama

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

When They Go Low, We Go High

White just may be Michelle's color. For an conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross in Inglewood, California, she went for a long, white suit jacket and matching wide-leg pants.

ESC: Michelle Obama

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Bold in Black

In Washington, Mrs. Obama kept it classic with a black suit, but added a feminine flair with hanging crystal details on on shoulder.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michelle Obama , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , VG , Style Collective

Trending Stories

Latest News
Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

How it All Fell Apart For Cardi B and Offset

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Is Joyous and Timelier Than Ever

Cardi B Announces Split From Offset

Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis Christening

Kate Middleton Hints Prince Louis Is Already Practicing His Royal Wave

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Fire Back After Priyanka Chopra Called a "Scam Artist"

The Real Housewives of Dallas

This The Real Housewives of Dallas Reunion Fight About Egos Is So Absurd It's Great

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Ditches Her Wedding Ring and Evokes Nicki Minaj in Music Video Shoot

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.