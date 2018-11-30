Aw! Look Back at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Cutest Childhood Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big day is just around the corner.

The bride and groom have already enjoyed some pre-wedding festivities. On Thanksgiving, the Quantico actress and "Chains" singer enjoyed a meal with family and friends in Delhi. They then attended a wrap party for Chopra's biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, later in the week and celebrated with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. To keep the good times rolling, the future Mr. and Mrs. Jonas then dined with loved ones in Juhu.

This week, the lovebirds took part in a traditional puja ceremony and headed to Jodhpur, where they're expected to tie the knot. The wedding week festivities are set to continue with a mehendi ceremony and sangeet.

While most of the wedding details won't be revealed until the big day, fans already now a few things about the extravagant affair. For instance, the celebration will be so nice that they'll tie the knot twice. The two will exchange vows in front of family members, friends and celebrity guests at both a traditional Indian ceremony and a Christian service. Jonas' father will officiate the latter and the wedding will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. At one point, the bride will reportedly wear a custom gown by Ralph Lauren—a fitting choice considering he designed the couple's Met Gala looks in 2017.