LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead at 41 After Cancer Battle

LFO singer Devin Lima died Wednesday at the age of 41.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the musician passed away after a yearlong battle with stage four cancer.

Fellow band member Brad Fischetti broke the news of Lima's cancer diagnosis in a video message to their fans back in October 2017. The update came about a week after Lima had undergone surgery to remove a tumor the size of a "football." Fischetti said the tumor had started to form in Lima's adrenal gland but had eventually invaded his kidney, which he had removed. At the time, Fischetti said Lima's treatment plan included chemotherapy, radiation and a medication he would take long-term. At the time, Fischetti had described the cancer as "really rare" and a "one in a million cancer."

"I wish we had better news to share," Fischetti said at the time. "It's devastating news, but at the same time, there's nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it's Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there's no doubt that he will beat it."