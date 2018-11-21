LFO's Last Living Member Mourns Devin Lima's Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 2:53 PM

Musician Brad Fischetti, the last surviving member of LFO, is mourning the recent death of friend and band mate Devin Lima.

"It is with a truly broken heart that that I confirm that Harold 'Devin' Lima passed away early this morning after a valiant battle with cancer," he told E! News in a statement. 

Fischetti continued, "Devin, as the world knows him, was an extraordinary talent, a doting father to his six children, and a loving partner to their mother. He was a beloved son and brother and a friend to so many. On behalf of the LFO family, thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love from friends, family, fans, media, and those in the music industry." 

The 41-year-old died on Wednesday after a yearlong battle with stage four adrenal cancer. His death comes eight years after band mate Rich Cronin passed away at age 36 after battling leukemia. 

In a heartbreaking twist to the story, Brad also revealed the last conversation he had with Devin. 

"A few days before he passed away he said to me, 'Bro, when it's over, just tell them I disappeared.' My friends, Harold 'Devin' Lima has disappeared," the statement concluded.

In 2017, Fischetti, 43, and Lima had performed as an LFO duo, released the single "Perfect 10" and toured together.

"We were in the midst of planning the 2nd and 3rd legs of the tour when Devin was diagnosed with a very large tumor in his abdomen," Fischetti wrote on his website last year. 

"[prayer emoji][heart enoji] 4 Devin please," Fischetti wrote in his private Twitter profile.

Lima joined LFO in the late '90s, joining founding members Fischetti and Cronin. The group became famous for singles such as "Summer Girls" and "Girls on TV."

Lima had joined LFO following the departure of the third original member, Brian "Brizz" Gillis.

Gillis, 43, mourned Lima publicly on social media on Wednesday.

"Lost for words!!" he wrote on Facebook. "God takes the great ones I guess. I am in awe!!!"

