Mel B Opens Up About 2014 Suicide Attempt in New Book

Mel B opens up about her December 2014 suicide attempt, and immediate regret about it, in her new memoir.

The 43-year-old Spice Girls singer, former X Factor U.K. judge and America's Got Talent judge had mentioned the incident in a 2017 court filing against her now-ex Stephen Belafonte, who she had accused of abuse and with whom she shares the youngest of her three daughters. In her book Brutally Honest, set for release on November 27, Mel describes her suicide attempt in more detail, recalling the aftermath of swallowing 200 Aspirin pills.

"'Now what's going to happen, Melanie? STOP!' As soon as I'd swallowed that last pill, I knew I didn't want to go anywhere," she wrote, according to an excerpt The Sun published on Saturday. "'Melanie! What the f--k are you doing? Get a grip!' Suicide was not the answer. I had to make my life count. I had to get to a hospital."

Mel wrote that the door to the bathroom room was jammed and that she remembers throwing herself at it, causing bruises on her face and shoulder that "everyone saw at The X Factor final three days later."

According to The Sun, Mel B recalled in her book her eldest daughter Phoenix's heartbreaking reaction to seeing her in the ICU, where she was treated for kidney and liver damage from the pills. The teen asked her mother, "Why, Mum? Why? Why?"

"It was the saddest moment of my life," Mel wrote. "All I ever want is for her to know how sorry I am, how lost I was and how I'll never, ever abandon her again."