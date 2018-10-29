Aw! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Sweet Treats to Young Royal Admirers

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 29, 2018 5:59 AM

Talk about a sweet gesture!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the famous Maranui Café in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday and had a tasty treat for a group of young well-wishers waiting for them outside.

After their visit, Meghan asked staff to bring out trays of cakes for a group of 10 students from Houghton Valley School to enjoy.

However, this wasn't the only adorable moment during the visit. A 5-year-old schoolboy named Joe Young became overwhelmed after the mother-to-be tickled his tummy.

"I'm a huge fan of Harry, and I always wanted him to share his crazy life with someone and he finally found someone. So, I'm really happy for him," Monica Mercury, deputy principal of the school, said. "It's not every day this sort of thing happens. Joe was nervous, and Harry was very nice with him, too."

Another young lad named Max Dash gave the duchess a bouquet of flowers, and a 6-year-old student named Edith Prebble practiced her curtseys before meeting the royal couple. 

"I gave her the flowers, and she said, 'thank you,'" Dash, 8, said. "It was so exciting. At the start, I was a bit freaked out."

Inside the café, Meghan and Harry spoke to a group of young people about local mental health initiatives, such as in-school programs and counseling options. Meghan kept it cute and casual for the outing by sporting a pair of Outland jeans, a Jac and Jack top and a Club Monaco coat. Harry opted for a gray sweatshirt and dark pants. 

After they visited the café, the future parents headed to Abel Tasman National Park. They also stopped by the Courtenay Collective. Meghan wore a stunning Maggie Marilyn dress for the occasion. 

The trip to New Zealand was part of the couple's first royal tour as a married couple. They also visited Australia, Tonga and Fiji as part of their visit. Oct. 31 marks the final day of their tour.

 

