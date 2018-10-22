Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Jet Off for 48-Hour Honeymoon

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 22, 2018 6:00 AM
It was just days ago that the couple stunned fans when it was confirmed that they tied the knot in a reportedly intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York on Thursday, just three months after publicly confirming their engagement.
The proposal also took place during a weekend in upstate New York, with Kloss telling Vogue, "The proposal was romantic and sweet."
From the little snippets the 26-year-old Victoria's Secret model has since shared of their special day, it definitely looks like their wedding day was just as sweet—literally!
According to snaps shared on social media, the bride enjoyed bites of their Milk Bar wedding cake at 2 a.m. After all, when you're the bride, any time is a good time to grab a fork and dig in.
Wishing them both plenty of love—and cake—in their new life together!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?