Project Runway is making it work without Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

The show is returning to Bravo, its original home, for the next season with a new host, a new mentor, and almost all new judges. Supermodel Karlie Kloss will take over hosting duties from Heidi Klum, while designer and former Project Runway winner Christian Siriano will take over Gunn's job of mentoring contestants and saying "Make it work!"

Nina Garcia will still judge alongside designer (and Lady Gaga's fashion director) Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue Editor in Chief Elaine Welteroth.

Klum and Gunn announced their exits after 16 seasons earlier this year, while also announcing that they have a new Amazon Prime fashion series in the works.