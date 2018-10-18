Hookers, Drugs and Depression: How Lily Allen Is Finally Coming to Terms With Her Past

There was a time when Lily Allen seemed to have it all.

She was 21 when she first burst onto the music scene. Brimming with talent, confidence and a F-You attitude, she was a pop fan's dream. Sure, there were the occasional headlines about her party-loving antics that accompanied her rise up the charts, but it was nothing we hadn't come to expect from other celebrities who got famous fast; they live fast as well.

But then after three albums, Allen disappeared. She got married, had children, dabbled in a clothing business and seemed to shun the attention she once basked in. You'd be forgiven for thinking she had chosen domestic bliss over chart domination. And who could blame her? After a string of successful hits, she now had two beautiful baby girls and a handsome husband.

But now, thanks to her explosive new memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, we know that Lily's life was anything but pretty. In her new book she rips away any preconceptions you might have about the glamorous side of fame. With each chapter comes a slew of jaw-dropping revelations, from hiring female escorts as a way to numb the pain of her failing marriage to battling postpartum depression and abusing drink and drugs. Things got so bad at one point, that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow were forced to do an intervention.