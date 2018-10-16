Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson Split for the First Time: "It's Very Sad"

AP/Shutterstock
by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 8:49 PM
Ariana Grande is taking a social media hiatus.
The "One Last Time" singer posted a note on her Instagram story late Tuesday night with white text on a black background. "ok today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," she typed. Here, she referred to taping NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween alongside Frozen star Idina MenzelIt was her first public appearance since her recent break up with fiancé Pete Davidson
This Instagram posting was also the first time she's outwardly addressed the end of her engagement. "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," she continued. "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."
She has since deleted the note from her Instagram stories.
Grande posted photos from the Wicked taping and briefly described her feelings in another photo in her Instagram story. "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!! Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d--k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye," she wrote.
The singer has stayed out of the spotlight as of late, especially after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. She pulled out of performing at a charity gala the day before news broke of her split with Davidson. She also did not attend the 2018 Emmys but rather took "some much needed time to heal and mend."
Sources told E! News that Miller's death had a huge impact on Grande. The insider said, "She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding. She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."
A second source agreed. They said she was "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now."
They continued, "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."
Grande has a complicated but loving relationship with her millions of fans, and even pleaded with them at the end of September, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."
The singer didn't say when she would return to the social media sphere, but when she does, she'll have tens of millions of followers there for support.
