Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson Split for the First Time: "It's Very Sad"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 8:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

AP/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande is taking a social media hiatus.

The "One Last Time" singer posted a note on her Instagram story late Tuesday night with white text on a black background. "ok today was v special and i'm so grateful i was able to be there," she typed. Here, she referred to taping NBC's A Very Wicked Halloween alongside Frozen star Idina MenzelIt was her first public appearance since her recent break up with fiancé Pete Davidson

This Instagram posting was also the first time she's outwardly addressed the end of her engagement. "time to say bye bye to the internet for just a lil bit. it's hard not to bump news n stuff that i'm not tryna to see rn," she continued. "it's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep goin. love u. and thank u for bein here always."

She has since deleted the note from her Instagram stories.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Breakup, Instagram

Grande posted photos from the Wicked  taping and briefly described her feelings in another photo in her Instagram story. "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!! Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d--k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye," she wrote.

The singer has stayed out of the spotlight as of late, especially after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. She pulled out of performing at a charity gala the day before news broke of her split with Davidson. She also did not attend the 2018 Emmys but rather took "some much needed time to heal and mend."

Sources told E! News that Miller's death had a huge impact on Grande. The insider said, "She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding. She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."

A second source agreed. They said she was "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now."

They continued, "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."

Grande has a complicated but loving relationship with her millions of fans, and even pleaded with them at the end of September, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."

The singer didn't say when she would return to the social media sphere, but when she does, she'll have tens of millions of followers there for support.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Christian Carino, Lady Gaga, ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration

All the Details on Lady Gaga's Stunning $400,000 Engagement Ring

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight's Decision Day Has Our Hearts Pounding Until the Very End

This Is Us

This Is Us Introduces Jack's Brother and the Truth About His Time in Vietnam

Chloe Bennett, Logan Paul

Logan Paul and Chloe Bennet Call It Quits After Three Months of Dating

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Australia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Practice Parenting Skills With Adorable Aussie Children

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Makes First Public Appearance Since Pete Davidson Split

Kylie Jenner Calls Travis Scott Her "Hubby"...So Is He?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.