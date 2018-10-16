Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson Split for the First Time: "It's Very Sad"

Grande posted photos from the Wicked taping and briefly described her feelings in another photo in her Instagram story. "Can't believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!! Not today satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d--k. finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye," she wrote.

The singer has stayed out of the spotlight as of late, especially after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. She pulled out of performing at a charity gala the day before news broke of her split with Davidson. She also did not attend the 2018 Emmys but rather took "some much needed time to heal and mend."

Sources told E! News that Miller's death had a huge impact on Grande. The insider said, "She has been struggling emotionally and is not in a situation where she should plan a wedding. She had to take a step back and just breathe for a minute. She's been completely overwhelmed and wants to slow down."

A second source agreed. They said she was "truly hurting from the death of Mac and feels very overwhelmed with her life right now."

They continued, "Ariana hasn't given herself enough time for the grieving and healing process, and feels like her emotions are out of control."

Grande has a complicated but loving relationship with her millions of fans, and even pleaded with them at the end of September, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."