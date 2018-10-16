Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She's "Always Blown Away" by Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin can't stop gushing over Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model opened up about her main man in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar's November issue.

"He is incredible," she told the magazine. "He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It's crazy to see what he does. I'm always blown away."

It's certainly been a year of headlines for the couple. Bieber proposed to Baldwin this summer during a romantic getaway to Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. The "Never Say Never" star popped the question with a gigantic diamond sparkler.

Then, in September, the two ignited marriage rumors after they were spotted at a New York courthouse. E! News reported the two took part in a marriage ceremony, and TMZ claimed they were legally husband and wife. A source also told E! News the duo planned on "doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

However, Baldwin quickly shot down any wedding reports by tweeting, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"