Hailey Baldwin Reveals Why She's "Always Blown Away" by Justin Bieber

Tue., Oct. 16, 2018

Hailey Baldwin

Zoey Grossman for Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Baldwin can't stop gushing over Justin Bieber.

The 21-year-old model opened up about her main man in a new interview for Harper's Bazaar's November issue. 

"He is incredible," she told the magazine. "He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It's crazy to see what he does. I'm always blown away."

It's certainly been a year of headlines for the couple. Bieber proposed to Baldwin this summer during a romantic getaway to Baker's Bay in the Bahamas. The "Never Say Never" star popped the question with a gigantic diamond sparkler.

Then, in September, the two ignited marriage rumors after they were spotted at a New York courthouse. E! News reported the two took part in a marriage ceremony, and TMZ claimed they were legally husband and wife. A source also told E! News the duo planned on "doing a separate ceremony out of the country with a few family members soon as well."

However, Baldwin quickly shot down any wedding reports by tweeting, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" 

Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Road to Marriage

Hailey Baldwin

Zoey Grossman for Harper's Bazaar

The intense media scrutiny can be difficult, especially considering Baldwin's star was already rising before her engagement.

"Over the past year, I've had more attention on me than I've ever had in my life. Even before…" she said, alluding to the public romance.

To help deal with the fame surrounding her career and personal life, Baldwin focuses on both her physical and mental health and relies on church, boxing classes and family.

But if first came love and then came marriage, could a baby in a baby carriage be in the couple's future? Baldwin hinted at the idea of having kids in the future while pointing out a few of her tattoos. 

"I want more," she told the magazine, "but I'm keeping space for my kids' names, and certain sentimental things, and I don't want to fill all the cute spots before…I get there."

To read her full interview, check out the November 2018 issue of Harper's Bazaar.

