Inside Teresa Giudice's Uphill Battle to Keep Her Family Together

If we've learned one thing watching Teresa Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey all these years, it's that you don't come between her and her family.

But what's a fighter like Tre to do when the force threatening to break up her family is not an embattled co-star, but the almighty United States government? With a Pennsylvania immigration court judge ordering last week that incarcerated husband Joe Giudice be deported back to his native Italy, without providing an exact time frame, once his three-year prison sentence is complete in March of 2019, this is gearing up to be the most important battle the Bravolebrity has ever faced—and the one that, sadly, she has the slimmest odds of winning.

Despite always being a potential outcome for the permanent U.S. resident, who came to America as a baby and never became a citizen, since Joe began his 41 month sentence for his five charges, including failure to file a tax return, with federal Judge Esther Salas telling the Italian national, at the time, that, after prison, he would face immigration proceedings with would "likely result in … your being removed from the United States," the ruling last week came as a shock to Teresa, Joe, and their four daughters.