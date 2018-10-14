Teresa and Joe Giudice's Daughters Vow to Fight His Deportation

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 14, 2018 1:24 PM

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and husband Joe Giudice's daughters are rallying behind their dad in wake of a judge's ruling to have him deported.

He is serving a more than 3-year sentence for fraud and is set to be released in March. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the 46-year-old, a permanent U.S. resident and a native of Italy, will be removed from the United States after his release from federal prison, without giving a more specific time frame.

On Sunday, one of Teresa and Joe's four daughters, Milania, 12, posted on her Instagram page two photos of her with her father.

"My dad , who is the best dad in the world, needs to come home," she wrote. "We aren't done fighting dad. I can't believe this is happening. I can't imagine another day without you. We are gonna do everything we can to fight this daddy!! I love you with all my heart buddy❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#heartbroken."

Teresa, who had herself served a shortened sentence of 11 months in jail in the fraud case, commented on her daughter's post, writing, "I love you [heart eyes emoji]." It marked her first public comments since Joe's deportation ruling.

Milania also defended Joe after a person commented that he is a "criminal" and "should have thought about his consequences before he broke the law."

"You should mind your own business," she wrote. "He made a mistake...he paid his time and [should] come back to his family not be getting deported. So we are going to fight this."

On Friday, his and Teresa's eldest daughter Gia, 17, posted on her Instagram page a video of a man calling for an appeal of Joe's deportation. The man claimed the ruling was "racist" and "political."

"Spread the word, could've said it better myself.. ❤️ I love you daddy, let's fight this!" Gia wrote.

Teresa and Joe are also parents to Gabrielle, who's almost 14, and Audriana, 9.

A source told E! News last week that "Teresa is devastated at the news that Joe will be deported to Italy."

"Even though she always knew this was a possible outcome, Teresa convinced herself that Joe wouldn't be deported," the source said. "Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family. She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world."

The sources added that Teresa is being "strong" for her daughters, adding, "Caring for them and her father is of the upmost importance to Teresa right now."

