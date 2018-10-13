How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Evening Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

Princess Eugenie, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, wedding reception dresses

PA Wire

Here comes another royal bride!

On Friday, Princess Eugenie and her beau Jack Brooksbank had their own royal wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where Meghan Markleand Prince Harry wed in May.

Hours after the ceremony, Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, celebrated at an evening reception at Windsor Great Park's Royal Lodge, the official royal residence of the bride's father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Eugenie wore a long sleeve, blush silk Zac Posen gown with a built-in cape.

At a reception that followed her and Harry's royal wedding, Meghan wore a white, high-neck Stella McCartney silk crepe halter gown design. The Duchess of Sussex had worn a white Givenchy wedding gown for their ceremony.

Read

How Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Compares to Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's

At her and Prince William's wedding reception in 2011, Kate wore a custom-made lace ivory dress by Alexander McQueen made by designer Sarah Burton, featuring a sweetheart neckline and paired with a white angora bolero cardigan. The designer had also designed the Duchess of Cambridge's iconic ivory satin and lace wedding dress.

Kate and Meghan both wore outfits designed by their wedding ceremony dress designers to Eugenie's wedding.

