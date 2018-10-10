Verne Troyer's Cause of Death Ruled as Suicide

Verne Troyer's cause of death is ruled as suicide, E! News can confirm.

In a statement released by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the actor's cause of death is listed as suicide by "alcohol intoxication."

The actor, who was born with the condition achondroplasia dwarfism, was taken to the hospital on April 3, 2018 after paramedics were called to his home for reported alcohol intoxication. After he was hospitalized, TMZ reported Troyer was placed on a 5150 hold because authorities believed he was suicidal.

At the time, Troyer's team released a statement asking fans to "keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers."

The statement continued, "He's getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world."

Unfortunately, the Austin Powers star passed away three weeks later at the age of 49. News of his death was reported on his Instagram, alongside a message commemorating his life.