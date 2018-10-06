Scott Disick Takes Sexy Photo of Sofia Richie on Bed

Feeling lucky?

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie spent Friday night in Las Vegas, where they attended one of her dad Lionel Richie's residency concerts. At their hotel, Scott played photographer. Sofia posted on her Instagram page a sexy photo he took of her, showing her wearing a skimpy black mini-dress while sitting cross-legged on their bed and giving him a smoldering stare, as their reflections are shown in a nearby mirror.

"The man in the mirror," she wrote, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Scott liked the pic.

Sofia also shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of her leaning back on the bed and smiling, writing, "Happy SOF."

She and Scott, 35, appear to be inside one of the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel's Encore Tower Suites.