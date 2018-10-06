Scott Disick Takes Sexy Photo of Sofia Richie on Bed

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 6, 2018 10:26 AM

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Instagram

Feeling lucky?

Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie spent Friday night in Las Vegas, where they attended one of her dad Lionel Richie's residency concerts. At their hotel, Scott played photographer. Sofia posted on her Instagram page a sexy photo he took of her, showing her wearing a skimpy black mini-dress while sitting cross-legged on their bed and giving him a smoldering stare, as their reflections are shown in a nearby mirror.

"The man in the mirror," she wrote, alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Scott liked the pic.

Sofia also shared on her Instagram Stories a photo of her leaning back on the bed and smiling, writing, "Happy SOF."

She and Scott, 35, appear to be inside one of the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel's Encore Tower Suites.

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Earlier, Sofia also posted on her Instagram Stories a video of her father performing onstage at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino.

Engaged Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon also attended the concert with actress Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin. Ashley posted on her Instagram Stories a video of Scott and Sofia in the crowd.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for a year. Her dad has never seemed enthusiastic about their relationship.

Last November, Sofia told E! News, in front of Lionel, that her father is "very supportive" about her dating life. In response, the singer jokingly made a hand gesture and pretended to shoot himself.

"For right now it's just a phase and I'm going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise," Lionel told Australia's Daily Telegraph in comments posted in February.

Scott and Sofia's trip to Las Vegas comes a week after he joined ex Kourtney Kardashian on a family vacation with their three children in New York City. The two have remained friendly since their 2015 breakup and are committed to co-parenting.

Their visit coincided with a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which her sister Kim Kardashian said Scott texted her to say that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney.

"Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend, we get it," Kim said. "So they don't even have to have sex. It could be like IVF."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

